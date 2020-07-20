Innovation Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:IPIX) announces new data from ongoing lab testing of Brilacidin for COVID-19.

In a human lung epithelial cell line, recently released data showed that Brilacidin reduced the coronavirus viral load by 95% and 97%, respectively, at two concentrations tested.

The new results, based on the same assay method, demonstrated that a concentration 50% below the lower of the two previously tested concentrations of Brilacidin inhibited the coronavirus by ~90%.

The company cites a Nature-published article that showed Gilead Sciences' (NASDAQ:GILD) remdesivir achieved 50% inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 in a time-of-addition experiment in animal cells.

The data will be submitted for publication.

A Phase 2 clinical trial should launch in Q4.