Total (TOT +0.4% ) says it has formed a 50-50 joint venture with Indian Oil Corp. to manufacture and market bitumen derivatives and specialty products for the growing road-building industry in India.

Total is Europe's leading bitumen manufacturer and supplier, while Indian Oil is the largest player in the Indian bitumen market.

The JV would start by taking over Total's existing plant at Jodhpur, and later would invest 2.26B rupees ($30.2M) to set up six new plants at locations in India.

Separately, Total says it agreed to sell the Lindsey refinery in the U.K. to Prax Group for an undisclosed sum.

Total recently announced the signing of a $14.9B senior debt financing agreement for its massive liquefied natural gas project in Mozambique.