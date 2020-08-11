Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) +5.4% pre-market after announcing a volumetric production payment with an affiliate of J.P. Morgan for cash proceeds of $220M.

Antero says the VPP covers dry gas producing properties in West Virginia, with an effective date of July 1 and carries a seven-year term ending June 30, 2027.

The company also started cash tender offers to repurchase any and all of its 2021 senior notes and part of its 2022 and 2023 senior notes for as much as $525M.

Prior to completion of the tender offers, Antero had $715M drawn on its revolving credit facility and $1.2B in liquidity as of June 30.