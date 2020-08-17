Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.68 (-10.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.21B (-4.7% Y/Y).

Analysts estimate operating income $261.9M.

Over the last 2 years, A has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 4 downward.

