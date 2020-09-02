Allied Esports, a subsidiary of Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE), has created the first opportunity for legal esports betting in New Jersey through its VIE.gg CS:GO (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive) Legend Series tournament, which runs through September 13.

According to figures released by the NJDGE, New Jersey’s sportsbooks took $315.1M in bets in July 2020, up 91% M/M and up 25.4% Y/Y. Sports betting revenue was $29.6M, up 65.2% over last July.

Through Allied Esports’ agreements with GRID Esports and naming rights partner Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL), a licensed online gambling company with a focus on esports wagering and 18+ gaming, the VIE.gg CS:GO Legend Series represents the first time Allied Esports has offered the use of its tournament data and video rights for the enhancement of regulated consumer betting.