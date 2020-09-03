Citi analyst Emmanuel Korchman raises Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) to Neutral from Sell as much of the bad news is already baked into the REIT's shares.

ESRT has dropped 52% YTD vs. its office peers' 28% decline.

The biggest risk to ESRT's cash flows remains the recovery of business at the Empire State Building's observation deck, where capacity is currently limited and attendance trends weak, Korchman wrote.

Questions about the health of the NYC office market, retail, small tenant exposure, observatory income, collection trends, G&P spending, and buybacks weigh on ESRT if things don't improve, he wrote.

Remains underweight on all NYC-focused office REITs.

The analyst is more optimistic about West Coast REITs Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) and Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) as tech and medial are likely to support demand an "supply still in better shape."

Korchman diverges from the Bearish Quant view on ESRT; and comes in line with the average Wall Street analyst rating of Neutral.

See ESRT's total return vs. KRC, HPP and the S&P 500 over the past year: