Nokia (NOK -2.7% ) says it will power the grid for the world's biggest utility company: the State Grid Corp. of China.

SGCC will deploy a programmable, agile optical network using Nokia solutions. That will cover new deployments in Hebei and Hunan provinces and Chongqing municipality, along with expansions in 10 other provinces.

It provides power to more than 1.1B people across 88% of Chinese national territory.

The optical network will provide a more reliable, faster and higher bandwidth network compared to traditional wire cable solutions. The deployment will use Nokia's WaveFabric optical solutions.