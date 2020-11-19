The World Health Organization is recommending against doctors using Gilead Sciences' (NASDAQ:GILD) remdesivir (Veklury) to treat hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Gilead shares are down 1.6% after hours.

“There is currently no evidence that it improves survival or the need for ventilation,” a panel of experts convened by WHO says in The BMJ.

That comes very shortly after regulators gave the drug a quick approval for treating COVID-19 - and its use in treating President Trump when he was diagnosed with COVID-19 early last month.

A global WHO-sponsored trial, Solidarity, found that the drug didn't reduce deaths, and the experts reviewed data from three other trials to conclude remdesivir has "no meaningful effect" on time to clinical improvement.