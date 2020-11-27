Lundin Mining (OTCPK:LUNMF) says it reached a wage agreement with a union representing ~350 striking workers at its Candelaria copper mine in Chile, following a month-long walkout at the operation.

The two sides signed a new 35-month collective agreement to end the strike, marking deals with all five unions at Candelaria as part of the collective bargaining cycle.

Lundin says the ramp-up of Candelaria, which produced 111.4K metric tons of copper in 2019, to full capacity is underway and it plans to reintroduce FY 2020 guidance for the operation within its annual outlook update next week.

