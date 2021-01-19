Sirtex Medical provides collaboration update with Oncosec

  • Sirtex Medical US Holdings announces an advancement in its strategic collaboration with OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) relating to OncoSec's lead product candidate TAVO (tavokinogene telseplasmid) and its electroporation (EP) gene delivery system.
  • The update provides Sirtex with the option to acquire the right to co-promote TAVO and its related EP gene delivery system in the United States in the lead target indication of treating anti-PD-1 refractory locally advanced or metastatic melanoma.
  • Last year, Sirtex acquired an equity stake in OncoSec and entered an arrangement to assist OncoSec with pre-marketing activities for TAVO and its Visceral Lesion Applicator (VLA) product in exchange for a low single-digit royalty.
