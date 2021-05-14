Iterum Therapeutics up 7% despite Q1 EPS miss

May 14, 2021 10:15 AM ETIterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM)ITRMBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
  • Shares of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) are up more than 7% in morning trading despite missing Q1 EPS estimates.
  • The company's net loss widened significantly to $98.9M from $16.1M in the year-ago period.
  • Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.81 missed by $0.75.
  • The company had no revenue.
  • Iterum says its existing cash of $100.5M will allow it to extend its cash runway into 1H 2023.
  • The company's next catalyst is July 25, the PDUFA date for oral sulopenem for uncomplicated urinary tract infections.
  • A June 2 advisory committee date has been postponed as the FDA needs more review time.
