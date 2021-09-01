Signet Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Sep. 01, 2021 3:27 PM ETSignet Jewelers Limited (SIG)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Signet (NYSE:SIG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.69 (+249.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.65B (+85.8% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect gross margin of 36.3%
- Over the last 2 years, SIG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.