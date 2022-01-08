Mattress Firm files for IPO six years after bedding chain went private at $3.8B valuation

Jan. 07, 2022 7:51 PM ETBy: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor

  • Mattress Firm (NASDAQ:MFRM) filed publicly Friday for an IPO that will return the bedding retailer to the public market some six years after it went private at a $3.8B enterprise valuation.
  • The chain wrote in an S-1 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that certain of its private investors plan to sell $100M of stock via the initial public offering, although that’s likely just a placeholder number.
  • The company – which announced in September that it had confidentially filed to go public – provided few other details about its IPO plan, such as how many shares investors will sell and what price range their expect the stock to fetch.
  • However, the chain did say that it expects to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “MFRM.” That’s the same ticker that Mattress Firm (MFRM) − America’s largest bedding chain by store count − used prior to its exit from the Nasdaq in 2016 after South Africa’s Steinhoff International took the chain private.
  • Steinhoff offered a 115% premium over where Mattress Firm’s shares had been trading at the time, but the chain struggled once it went private.
  • First, Steinhoff suffered from a 2017 accounting scandal that saw its CEO quit. A year later, MFRM filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the express purpose of getting out of leases and close some 700 underperforming stores.
  • Mattress Firm (MFRM) ultimately emerged from bankruptcy a few weeks later with about 2,600 outlets, which it’s further trimmed back to roughly 2,350 stores today.
  • “Since the beginning of fiscal 2019, we have fundamentally transformed our business across all functions,” the company wrote in Friday’s S-1. “We closed more than 950 stores, [but] estimate that we have been able to recapture a significant share of sales from these closed stores through neighboring locations, as well as online. In addition, over the past three years we negotiated favorable modifications of lease terms for a significant majority of our stores.”
  • All in, Mattress Firm (MFRM) reported that net revenues rose 34.9% in its fiscal year ended Sept. 28 to hit about $4.4B. However, higher expenses drove the company to a $165.1M loss during the period vs. a $125.6M profit a year earlier:

