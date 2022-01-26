iBio provides update on COVID-19 vaccine program IBIO-202

Jan. 26, 2022 12:53 PM ETiBio, Inc. (IBIO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment

Virus Graphs

Eoneren/E+ via Getty Images

  • iBio (IBIO +1.6%) provided an update on its lead COVID-19 vaccine program IBIO-202.
  • The company said that according to feedback received from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, it is moving forward with investigational new drug (IND)-enabling challenge studies for its second-generation vaccine candidate targeting the nucleocapsid (“N”) protein and plans to file an IND application before the end of 2022.
  • “Several studies have demonstrated that the N protein appears to be more effective than the S protein towards stimulating a durable immune response. Obviously, the emergence of variants like Omicron underscores how mutations to the S protein can enable the virus to spread and sicken millions of people, despite steadily increasing immunization rates," said iBio Chairman and CEO Tom Isett.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.