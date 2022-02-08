VivoPower International's subsidiary Tembo to move and expand e-lv development and assembly facility to Eindhoven
Feb. 08, 2022 9:36 AM ETVivoPower International PLC (VVPR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) wholly-owned subsidiary Tembo will move from Bergeijk to an expanded electric light vehicle (“e-LV”) development and assembly facility in Eindhoven on May 1st.
- This new facility is conveniently located within the Eindhoven international airport precinct and comprises 29,795 square feet of space, a significant increase on the company’s current facilities of 13,993 square feet.
- In the past year, the company has signed agreements with distribution partners for e-LV kits across six continents.
- To accommodate these developments and enable the necessary e-LV development and assembly growth to service its customer base, the company will move to an expanded facility located in Eindhoven,