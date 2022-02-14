Goodyear Tire gains after JPMorgan says sell-off was an overreaction

JPMorgan hiked its rating on Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) after the company's post-earnings share price slide.

The firm said it sees attractive valuation with much of the supply chain and inflation headwinds factored in at the current trading level. JPMorgan moved to an Overweight rating on GT after having it slotted at Neutral.

Analyst Ryan Brinkman: "Overall, the sell-off strikes us as an overreaction given what [we] foresee as much more modest needed reductions to consensus [segment operating income and free cash flow], and because pricing has been quite strong so far this cycle, with Goodyear posting its 6th consecutive positive quarterly Price/Mix-to-Raw Materials spread in 4Q, suggesting the possibility of better than currently envisaged ability to price for non-commodity costs."

Brinkman and team believe non-commodity supply chain costs are now better appreciated and think higher commodity costs are likely recoverable via pricing over time.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) moved up 2.69% in premarket trading on Monday to chip away at the 27% give up on Friday after the earnings report dropped.

