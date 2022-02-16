Google (GOOG -0.7%, GOOGL -0.7%) is building its Privacy Sandbox on the Android mobile device operating system - a move that follows Apple (AAPL -1%) in cutting back ad tracking on smartphones with heavy implications for social media and digital advertising firms.

It's a multi-year initiative to provide "new, more private advertising solutions. Specifically, these solutions will limit sharing of user data with third parties and operate without cross-app identifiers, including advertising ID."

The company says it's also exploring technologies to reduce the potential for covert data collection.

Alongside Apple's privacy changes to its iOS, Google's move could help accelerate the end of long-entrenched advertising approaches on smartphones.

Google implicitly criticized Apple's approach in its announcement, however: "We realize that other platforms have taken a different approach to ads privacy, bluntly restricting existing technologies used by developers and advertisers. We believe that — without first providing a privacy-preserving alternative path — such approaches can be ineffective and lead to worse outcomes for user privacy and developer businesses."

Google says its goal is to develop effective and privacy-enhancing solutions to reassure users and benefit developers and businesses. It will support existing ad platform features for at least two years and give "substantial" notice of changes.

Related companies are feeling some pain all over again today. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) is down 2.4%; Snap (NYSE:SNAP) -3.7%; Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) -1.7%; Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) -3%.

Notably, Google included a statement of support from Snap (but not Meta) in its announcement: "At Snap, we've made privacy a priority and placed it at the center of how we design our products. We are excited to collaborate with Google to develop new privacy-preserving standards for Android."

Ad technology companies are also lower amid a broader market decline, but more sharply: The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) -7.7% (it reported earnings today); Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) -7.9%; PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) -6.5%; AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) -7.3%; Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) -12.3%; ironSource (NYSE:IS) -4.6%.