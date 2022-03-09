Pitney Bowes, Ambi Robotics ink $23M deployment expansion
Mar. 09, 2022 9:56 AM ETPitney Bowes Inc. (PBI)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) and Ambi Robotics announced a $23M deployment expansion of AmbiSort systems in PBI ecommerce hubs across the U.S.
- The AI-powered robotics will help PBI speed parcel sortation to last-mile delivery providers, while improving productivity, accuracy and worker safety.
- PBI will make the investment in Robot as a Service (RaaS) fees over the next 4 years.
- The expansion follows a successful deployment at PBI's Stockton, California ecommerce hub, where the firm used AmbiSort systems to sort parcels during the 2021 peak holiday season, nearly doubling the throughput for parcel sortation to local direct delivery units.