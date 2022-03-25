Natural gas stocks take off following European energy security update
Mar. 25, 2022 3:24 PM ETTELL, RRC, EQT, SWNBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor
- Earlier Friday, the President and European allies announced plans to increase US gas exports to Europe; the plan should pave the way for LNG export terminal approvals, and markets are reacting.
- Though new LNG capacity would not impact near-term supply / demand dynamics in the US, implication for long-term gas demand are positive.
- Natural gas is up ~3% in afternoon trading Friday, while natural gas producers like Southwestern (SWN), EQT (EQT) and Range (RRC) are up 10-15% following President's update.
- For Tellurian (TELL), a company looking to get an LNG project off the ground, the update is welcome news; Tellurian (TELL) shares are up ~20% on the day.