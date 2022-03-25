Natural gas stocks take off following European energy security update

Mar. 25, 2022 3:24 PM ETTELL, RRC, EQT, SWNBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor

Tanker 1

Bill Chizek/iStock via Getty Images

  • Earlier Friday, the President and European allies announced plans to increase US gas exports to Europe; the plan should pave the way for LNG export terminal approvals, and markets are reacting.
  • Though new LNG capacity would not impact near-term supply / demand dynamics in the US, implication for long-term gas demand are positive.
  • Natural gas is up ~3% in afternoon trading Friday, while natural gas producers like Southwestern (SWN), EQT (EQT) and Range (RRC) are up 10-15% following President's update.
  • For Tellurian (TELL), a company looking to get an LNG project off the ground, the update is welcome news; Tellurian (TELL) shares are up ~20% on the day.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.