Troika Media sees incremental demand for digital content, analytics
Mar. 31, 2022 8:44 AM ETTroika Media Group, Inc. (TRKA), TRKAWBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- In a letter sent to shareholders, Troika Media's (NASDAQ:TRKA) CEO Robert Machinist reported significant improvement in business performance for the first half of 2022 since completing its IPO a year ago.
- With the reopening of economies, the brand consultancy and marketing innovations firm has seen significant incremental demand for its digital content, media expertise and data & analytics.
- Existing and new clients have helped deliver revenue growth in excess of 78% for the first six months of fiscal year 2022.
- Going forward, the company expects "strong tailwinds" from the secular trend towards digital marketing.
- It is focused on expanding its content, data & digital and technology practices and boost its top and bottom line.
- TRKA shares up ~4% pre-market