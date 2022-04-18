Natus Medical to be acquired by Archimed Group for $33.50/share in cash or $1.2B

Apr. 18, 2022

  • Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) to be acquired by an affiliate of ArchiMed, an investment firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry for ~$1.2B.
  • Shareholders will receive $33.50 in cash for each share of Natus (NTUS) common stock, representing a 29% premium to the closing price on April 14, 2022.
  • “The sale of Natus to ArchiMed will provide our shareholders with immediate and substantial cash value, as well as a compelling premium, and the Board has unanimously agreed that this transaction is in the best interests of our shareholders,” said Joshua H. Levine, Chairman of Natus.
  • Upon completion of the transaction in 3Q22, the company will become a private company and shares will no longer be listed on any public market.
  • The company have the right to terminate the merger agreement with ArchiMed to enter into a superior proposal subject to the terms and conditions of such agreement.
  • The company sees Q1 revenue of $119.8M, up 4.3% Y/Y vs. consensus of $115.7M.
  • Due to the announced transaction, the company will no longer update financial guidance.
  • Q1 results will be out after the close of the market on Thursday, May 5th.
