Nightfood nabs Purchase Orders for nationwide hotel launch
Apr. 18, 2022 8:46 AM ETNightfood Holdings, Inc. (NGTF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
Sleep-friendly Snacks Nightfood Holdings (OTCQB:NGTF) has received its first purchase orders launching Nightfood ice cream pints nationally in major extended-Stay Hotel Chain with ~500 locations in the US.
The company expects additional purchase orders to complete the national rollout in the coming days, with the ice cream scheduled to be in the hotel chain’s freezers coast-to-coast in May.
The purchase orders include two of Nightfood’s most popular ice cream flavors, Cookies n’ Dreams, and Midnight Chocolate.
The firm also is in the process of developing additional snack formats such as cookies and single-serve ice cream sandwiches that it hopes to be able to add to national distribution in the coming months.