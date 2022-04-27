Statera Biopharma soars after co says to sell rights to naltrexone to Immune Therapeutics

Apr. 27, 2022 4:28 PM ETStatera Biopharma, Inc. (STAB), IMUNBy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
  • Shares of Statera Biopharma (NASDAQ:STAB) soared 53% in aftermarket trading on Wednesday, after the company said it would sell its rights to naltrexone and met-enkephalin to Immune Therapeutics (OTCPK:IMUN).
  • As per the deal, Statera will get an initial $2M upfront payment and 5% of the issued and outstanding stock of Immune Therapeutics.
  • STAB will also get payments upon the achievement of certain revenue-based milestones, new indications and royalties, as well as any other payments from IMUN in exchange for Statera's rights to any product containing low-dose naltrexone as an active ingredient.
  • STAB estimates that in total, the deal has the ability to generate over $400M in non-dilutive payments to Statera.
  • “Statera's naltrexone assets will be a great addition to our immune-modulation products and immunotherapy technologies,” said IMUN CEO Kevin Phelps.
