Littelfuse Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETLittelfuse, Inc. (LFUS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.24 (+21.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $573.74M (+23.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LFUS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.