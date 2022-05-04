China Liberal Education wins a project bid from Fuzhou Melbourne Polytechnic
- Smart campus solutions and educational services provider, China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) wins project bid from Fuzhou Melbourne Polytechnic for the construction of smart language training experimental classrooms with cloud technology, for a total consideration of RMB0.99M (or $0.15M) on April 28, 2022.
- Fuzhou Melbourne Polytechnic is a Sino-foreign cooperative institute between Minjiang University and Melbourne Polytechnic.
- Under the project, company agrees to build three smart language training experimental classrooms that adopt cloud technology, consisting of one 64-seat large classroom and two 36-seat small classrooms.