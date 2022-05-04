China Liberal Education wins a project bid from Fuzhou Melbourne Polytechnic

  • Smart campus solutions and educational services provider, China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) wins project bid from Fuzhou Melbourne Polytechnic for the construction of smart language training experimental classrooms with cloud technology, for a total consideration of RMB0.99M (or $0.15M) on April 28, 2022.
  • Fuzhou Melbourne Polytechnic is a Sino-foreign cooperative institute between Minjiang University and Melbourne Polytechnic.
  • Under the project, company agrees to build three smart language training experimental classrooms that adopt cloud technology, consisting of one 64-seat large classroom and two 36-seat small classrooms.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.