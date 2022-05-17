The curious case of the Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) buyout rolls on - with the company proceeding with its proxy push for a $44 billion acquisition by Elon Musk days ahead of a shareholder vote, and Musk appearing to try multiple tactics to get out of his commitment.

Twitter (TWTR) has supplied its proxy statement ahead of a May 25 meeting at which shareholders are scheduled to vote on the deal. That statement includes the most-detailed narrative to date of the timeline of events leading up to and including Musk's taking a 9.2% stake in Twitter (TWTR), considering and then rejecting a seat on the company's board, and launching an unsolicited $44 billion buyout that was eventually accepted by Twitter's (TWTR) board of directors.

For its part, Twitter (TWTR) has unanimously recommended its shareholders give their thumbs up to the transaction.

Twitter (TWTR) shares climbed 3.5% Tuesday amid a broadly higher stock market. If those gains hold up, it would mark the stock's first advance after a seven-session losing streak. Since Musk made his offer $54.20 a share offer for Twitter (TWTR), the company's shares have fallen more than 28%.

The most recent filing Tuesday is from Musk, disclosing his overnight tweet that said Twitter (TWTR) Chief Executive Parag Agrawal publicly refused to show proof" that less than 5% of the company's accounts are either spam or fake. Musk went on to say that unless Agrawal can provide such proof, "This deal cannot move forward."

Musk kept up his pressure on Tuesday, taking to his Twitter (TWTR) feed to launch a joke poll: "Twitter claims that >95% of daily active users are real, unique humans. Does anyone have that experience?" and responds to his post by tweaking the Securities and Exchange Commission: "Hello @SECGov, anyone home?"

Despite what look like efforts to make the deal unpalatable to Twitter (TWTR), Musk may have few options to get out of his commitment.

While the transaction has a $1 billion breakup fee that applies to both sides, Twitter (TWTR) can legally force Musk to close on the deal so long as he has debt financing available. Twitter (TWTR) can also use the courts to force Musk to secure and maintain that debt financing. Anything might happen in a court of law, however.

Meanwhile, according to Bloomberg, Twitter (TWTR) is losing three more senior employees, including two vice presidents. Memos that the news service describes lay out the departures of Ilya Brown, a VP of product management; Katrina Lane, VP of Twitter Service; and Max Schmeiser, head of data science.

Last week, Twitter ousted its head of consumer product, Kayvon Beykpour, and its revenue chief, Bruce Falck.

Earlier Tuesday, Hindenburg Research said it closed out its short position in Twitter (TWTR).