Statera Biopharma receives letter from Nasdaq regarding form 10-Q filing
May 23, 2022 4:29 PM ETStatera Biopharma, Inc. (STAB)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Statera Biopharma (NASDAQ:STAB) said on Monday it had received a letter from the Nasdaq on May 18 stating that it had failed to file its quarterly report on form 10-Q for the first quarter and therefore had not complied with Nasdaq listing rule.
- "Statera is searching to identify a new independent registered public accounting firm. The Company will disclose the engagement of the new firm in accordance with SEC rules and regulations once the process has been completed," the company said.
- STAB said it recently restructured the company to reduce cash burn. It is also working to complete the previously announced transactions with Coeptis Therapeutics and Immune Therapeutics to out-license certain assets.
- The company has now for two consecutive quarters failed to file quarterly results to the SEC.
- The Company has until June 20 to submit a plan to regain compliance.