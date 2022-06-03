Ryder System raises Q2, full-year 2022 outlooks

Jun. 03, 2022

  • Ryder System (NYSE:R) has raised its Q2 and full-year 2022 forecasts ahead of its Investor Day to be held today.
  • Q2 GAAP EPS is now seen at $4.37 - $4.62 from $3.97 - $4.22 previously, while comparable EPS forecast (non-GAAP) is estimated to be between $3.90 - $4.15 (consensus estimate: $3.71) from $3.50 - $3.75 previously.
  • The logistics and transportation company also raised its forecast for 2022 adjusted ROE to a range of 24% - 26% from 23% - 25%. Full-year GAAP EPS is projected at $13.23 - $14.23 (prior guidance: $12.83 - $13.83), while comparable EPS forecast (non-GAAP) is seen at $13.40 - $14.40 vs. $13.90 consensus (prior guidance: $13.00 - $14.00).
  • CEO Robert Sanchez stated, "Our increased outlook reflects earlier-than-expected realization of benefits from pricing initiatives in all business segments and strong rental and used vehicle sales performance in the second quarter."
