Pfizer snatches first chief marketing officer from Google's Verily

Aug. 31, 2022 11:41 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE), GOOGJNJBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Pfizer world headquarters in New York City, USA.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Andreas "Drew" Panayiotou, currently the chief marketing officer at Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) Verily life sciences unit, is leaving that company to join Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a similar role.
  • The development was first reported by Endpoints News.
  • Panayiotou is starting at Pfizer (PFE) on Sept. 19 in the newly created role of biopharma global chief marketing officer.
  • In a LinkedIn post, Angela Hwang, group president, Pfizer (PFE) biopharmaceuticals group, said that Panayiotou has marketing experience with companies including Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Hershey's, The Coca-Cola Company, Chick-fil-A, Best Buy, and The Walt Disney Company.
  • At Verily, Chief Marketing Officer Alix Hart will take over Panayiotou's responsibilities.
  • Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Pfizer (PFE) as a hold with high marks for profitability and valuation.

Comments

