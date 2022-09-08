Palatin adds 24% as ulcerative colitis candidate undergoes mid-stage trial

Sep. 08, 2022 3:03 PM ETPalatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment

Torn pieces of paper with the words Ulcerative Colitis

Professor25

  • The shares of commercial-stage biotech Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PTN) jumped ~24% Thursday on above-average volume after the company announced the initiation of its Phase 2 clinical study for PL8177, an oral candidate for ulcerative colitis.
  • The trial with a randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled design will enroll up to 28 adults with active UC who will receive a once-daily (QD) oral dosing regimen of PL8177 across nearly 22 sites.
  • An interim assessment for the first 16 participants who will complete an 8-week evaluation visit is scheduled for Q1 2023. PTN expects to share the full interim data from the study in Q2 2222.
  • PTN markets a drug called Vyleesi for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in premenopausal women. Based on preliminary results, the company reported a 225% sequential growth in net product sales for the treatment in Q4 fiscal 2022.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.