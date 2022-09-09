Quhuo files to withdraw $200M mixed shelf offering; stock gains 26% postmarket
Sep. 09, 2022 5:58 PM ETQuhuo Limited (QH)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) stock gained 26% postmarket on Friday after the firm filed to withdraw its $200M mixed shelf offering.
- QH clarified that the registration for the shelf offering was not declared effective and none of its securities have been issued or sold pursuant to the offering.
- The gig economy platform operator said the withdrawal "is consistent with the public interest and protection of investors".
- Shares of QH have dropped ~75% YTD.
- Last month, QH regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price rule.
Comments