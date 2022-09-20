AMMO expands distribution network with rollout of product Offerings
Sep. 20, 2022 8:49 AM ETAMMO, Inc. (POWW), POWWPBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor3 Comments
- AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) announced the rollout of its full portfolio of loaded ammunition, including its STREAK Visual Ammunition, brass casings and munition components, to an additional 440 retail stores in the first two quarters of the company’s fiscal year throughout the U.S.
- It will provide the company access to 10,000+ nationwide retailers.
“The significant increase in demand across the commercial market has allowed us to further expand AMMO’s distribution footprint throughout the U.S. Adding distribution is critical to building our brand in the industry, and I am confident we will continue to grow our U.S. and international distribution at a rapid pace throughout the course of this fiscal year. As anticipated, we are consistently receiving increasingly strong interest in our technologically advanced ammunition from military and law enforcement channels (domestic and abroad), including our patented armor piercing and STREAK™ rounds. We continue to expect this channel to be a fiscal 2023 growth driver.” said Fred Wagenhals, AMMO’s Chairman & CEO.
