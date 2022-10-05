The battle between Lucid Group (LCID) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) took an interesting turn after Edmunds called the 2022 Lucid Air an all-electric luxury sedan that can compete with the Model S in some areas and surpass it in others.

In Edmunds’ real-world range test, a Lucid Air Dream Edition Range model traveled 505 miles of its advertised 520 miles of range. Meanwhile, a Tesla Model S Plaid on the optional 21-inch wheels managed 345 miles in the same test, which was a bit short of its 348-mile EPA rating.

The Air was noted to be one of only a handful of EVs that can use the maximum 350-kilowatt rate available at some DC fast-charging stations. The Model S charges at a slower maximum rate of 250 kW. In the Edmunds test of the Lucid, a consumption rate of 28.3 kilowatt-hours of electricity used per 100 miles was measured vs. 32.1 kWh per 100 miles in the Model S. "More range, superior efficiency and faster charging give the Lucid Air the easy win here, concluded Edmunds.

On performance, Both the Air and Model S were noted to possess sports car-like performance. Edmunds recorded a 0-60 mph run of just 2.3 seconds for the Model S Plaid and a quarter-mile time of 9.4 seconds. The Lucid Air Dream Edition Range model zoomed to 60 mph in 2.8 seconds in Edmunds' testing. "While the Model S delivers better handling out of the box, both sedans offer mind-blowing power, period," concluded Edmunds.

The publication said the models tied on interior and tech features. On pricing and value, both sedans operate in the stratosphere of the EV pricing spectrum, although the Model is cheaper. Both models are said to tend to suffer from build quality issues, so buyers can expect at least a few flaws with either sedan.

Edmunds' summary: "The Lucid Air is a praiseworthy first effort from a new automaker, thanks in large part to its Tesla-beating range, otherworldly acceleration and head-turning exterior design. For now, the Model S holds a slight edge overall, but if Lucid can work past its teething issues, it may well end the Tesla's reign."