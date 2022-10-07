Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) was the largest buyer in the Biden administration's latest sale from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, just days after OPEC+ announced its 2M bbl/day production cut.

Eight companies including Equinor (EQNR), Phillips 66 (PSX), Shell (SHEL) and Valero Energy (VLO) were awarded a combined 10.1M barrels of low-sulfur oil, including 1M that could be used for export markets, the U.S. Department of Energy reported.

The crude deliveries will take place in November from SPR storage sites at West Hackberry, La., and Big Hill, Texas.

