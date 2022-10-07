NFT powerhouse Dapper Labs stops payment services to Russia-linked accounts
Oct. 07, 2022 5:16 PM ETAPPBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Dapper Labs, the company behind popular non-fungible token collections such as NBA Top Shot, has restricted payment services Friday for NFT owners whose accounts are tied to Russia after the European Union's new sanctions against the country.
- “It is now prohibited to provide crypto-asset wallet, account or custody services of any value to accounts with connections to Russia,” Dapper Labs said in a blog post.
- Effected accounts can view their NFTs, though they cannot sell NFTs nor purchase new ones.
- As part of the EU's new sanctions against Russia amid its war in Ukraine, Russian residents can no longer transfer funds of any kind, including crypto, to or from the 27 member states.
- Elsewhere in the NFT world, AppLovin (APP) announced its first NFT marketplace for mobile gaming.
