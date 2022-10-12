HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) shares gained around 5% during extended trading after the cryptocurrency mining company reported 268.9 bitcoin (BTC-USD) were produced from ASIC mining operations in September 2022 (compared to 290.4 produced in August 2022).

The company achieved 2.28 exahash of bitcoin mining capacity at the end of the month, with an average hashrate of 2.21 exahash of bitcoin mining capacity during the month from ASIC mining operations.

Total bitcoin equivalent production in Sep stood at 396.3 (compared to 518.8 BTC equivalent produced in Aug).

HIVE produced an average of 13.2 bitcoin equivalent per day, comprised of ~9.0 BTC per day and GPU production of ~4.2 Bitcoin per day.

Furthermore, a total of 1,394 ETH were produced in the month (compared to 3,010 ETH produced in Aug), with 6.59 terahash average of Ethereum mining capacity during the month.

As of Sep 30, 2022, the company had BTC HODL balance of 3,350 Bitcoin and 356 Ethereum.

Current bitcoin production: As of October 11, HIVE is producing an average of over 10 bitcoin (BTC-USD) per day from ASIC and GPU production. It is expected to receive ~140 PH/s of new generation MicroBT ASICs, primarily M30S++ models in the coming month which will help increase its ASIC hashrate to ~2.44 exahash during October once installed.