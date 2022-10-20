Digimax Global joins hands with Oncue
Digimax Global (OTCPK:DBKSF) announces its subsidiary Spetz has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with San Francisco based, Oncue, the all-in-one moving management software.
Oncue provides moving companies with an operating system that handles everything from capturing leads, booking moves, collecting payments and gathering customer reviews.
As part of this partnership, Oncue users who sign up to join Spetz's platform will get access to real-time leads from consumers looking for local moving services, in addition to new customer enrollment incentives.
Oncue CEO, Kate DeWald, commented, "We're excited about our partnership with Spetz and see this as a natural fit with Oncue's moving software and booking platform. The more qualified leads our movers acquire, the more opportunities they have to convert them to loyal customers. Last year alone, we helped movers earn more than $35 million in revenue through our platform. This new partnership with Spetz will help accelerate our growth and create more economic impact for the movers we jointly serve."
