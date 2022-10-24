Skechers Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 24, 2022 5:35 PM ETSkechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Skechers (NYSE:SKX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.71 (+7.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.8B (+16.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SKX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.
