Jupiter Wellness re-opens trial of its potential eczema cream after study was put on hold

Nov. 10, 2022 9:19 AM ETJupiter Wellness, Inc. (JUPW)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

  • Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) on Thursday said it had re-opened enrollment in its clinical trial to evaluate its JW-100 cream against Pfizer's (PFE) Eucrisa as a treatment for eczema.
  • Shares of the micro-cap health and wellness company gained 6.5% to $1.15 in premarket trading.
  • "The study was put on hold to solve stability issues in the original JW-100 formulation," JUPW said in a statement.
  • "These issues were addressed and resolved to the satisfaction of the study's clinical investigators," JUPW added.
  • The company expects to complete patient enrollment in the trial by Dec and anticipates having the second half of the trial completed in Q1 2023.

