Trupanion's Murky Regulatory Quagmire (At Least ~31% Of Rev At Risk)

While you were in the Hampton's during the last few weeks of August, I published two pieces on TRUP "Trupanion: A Regulatory Icarus With 75% Potential Downside" that was met with great anger from the company and subsequently followed by "Trupanion: A Moonshot Valuation With Lingering Questions". The company has still not answered the three simple questions that I posed to them:

Do you - or have you this calendar year - rewarded veterinarian clinics for points "based off of certificates issued at your [the veterinarian] hospital"? Do you - or have you this calendar year - provided cash rewards to your territory partners based off of the successful conversion of a new policyholder? Do you provide training to the veterinarians and their staff that they are specifically NOT allowed to offer or comment on specific insurance products without being a licensed agent?

These questions are worded specifically as they speak directly to the roll the compensation structure plays in establishing the potential violation of the referral laws cited in the previous pieces. Although I think there are lots of potential violations of the state insurance regulatory structure when a firm is paying both the Veterinarian and their third party marketing sales force off of the sale of insurance, I spent the last week refining my thoughts on the referral laws vs. solicitation laws and came to a few conclusions. Most importantly that around 31% of the company's revenue is derived in states that specifically prohibit payment for referrals based on the successful sale of insurance. Specifically, that's 13 states that don't allow for referral payments based on the successful sale of insurance and 2 states that don't allow for the payment of any referral.

As a reminder there are two confirmed investigations into the company, the Capitol Forum has reported that Washington and Colorado have open investigations. I have stated in the linked previous reports that I think the company is worth no more than $20/share even if I am wrong about the regulatory issues if I am correct the price should be $10/share or less. These valuations are based off of multiples of book value, the company trades at a whopping ~11x book value AET trades at just over 3x (which implies the under $10 price)

The next step could be an announcement that TRUP has changed their reimbursement structure

I think the likely result of the multiple investigations into the company will be that they eliminate the payments for "certificate sold at the Veterinarians hospital" and the payments to the Territory Partners will be converted to flat fees on total leads - not just those who turn into policyholders. In my opinion, changing the reward pathway that those players enjoy will negatively affect the cost structure of the organization as well as contribute to an adverse selection problem. I think it is really important to recognize that everyone in the sales funnel gets the largest one-time payment from the conversion of a patient to a policyholder (the Vet gets 200pts and the Territory partner gets a $10 upfront payment). Without that cash bolus from a successful conversion the quality of the leads generated by the Territory Partners will go down as they now only care about volume of leads not quality of leads. In this situation the Veterinarian clinics would have significantly less rewards for signing up every patient who walks through the door, I think it's reasonable to expect that their incentives would shift to getting the sickest patients insured (as they would gain the most income from those patients) which would contribute to an adverse selection issue.

A Change In The Rewards Structure Makes Me More Bearish

Using the logic above I think a change in the reward structure would make me incrementally more bearish and lead me to being closer to my $10/share target. Although the change that I speculate above is eminently more compliant it will likely yield higher SG&A and Adverse Selection in the risk pool... both bad for an insurance company.

Let's Talk About These Referral Specific States That Could Be At Risk

From my diligence there are 13 states that specifically prohibit payment for referrals, I used NY state law as an example in our previous pieces. I now believe that WA, KY, MA, MS, ND, VA, WV, PA, SC, SD, TN, and WI all have the same (or similar laws) regarding referral payments. New Mexico and Montana prohibit virtually all payments for lead generation. Those 15 states alone comprise 31% of the premiums written by the company. (spreadsheet below)

There Are Examples...

I used NY as a proxy for a reason, they have very transparent insurance law and they offer lots of case studies on the subject.

Let's look at this case study posted on the New York Department of Financial Services website. You may recall that I cited NY Ins Law 2116 in the original article that drew the threats of libel and fraud. Everything below is a direct copy of the case study:

The Office of General Counsel issued the following informal opinion on October 15, 2004, representing the position of the New York State Insurance Department. (the highlights are my emphasis)

Question Presented:

May a New York licensed non-resident broker pay an auto dealership group to place the broker's brochures that solicit automobile insurance via a toll-free telephone number in its dealerships, refer its customers to the brochures, and assist customers by allowing them access to dealership telephones to speak with a broker and fax machines to fax documents between the customer and broker?

Conclusion:

Yes. A New York licensed non-resident broker may pay an auto dealership group to place the broker's brochures that solicit automobile insurance via a toll-free telephone number in its dealerships, refer its customers to the brochures, and assist customers by allowing them access to dealership telephones to speak with a broker and fax machines to fax documents between the customer and broker, provided that the auto dealer does not discuss specific insurance policy terms and conditions, and where the compensation for the referral is not dependent upon the sale of an insurance policy.

N.Y. Ins. Law § 2116 (McKinney Supp. 2004) states:

No insurer authorized to do business in this state, and no officer, agent or other representative thereof, shall pay any money or give any other thing of value to any person, firm, association or corporation for or because of his or its acting in this state as an insurance broker, unless such person, firm, association or corporation is authorized so to act by virtue of a license issued or renewed pursuant to the provisions of section two thousand one hundred four of this article. For the purposes of this section, "acting as insurance broker" shall not include the referral of a person to a licensed insurance agent or broker that does not include a discussion of specific insurance policy terms and conditions and where the compensation for referral is not based upon the purchase of insurance by such person1.

The States Conclusion?

Accordingly, a California insurance broker that is a New York licensed non-resident broker may pay an auto dealership group to place the broker's brochures in its dealerships, refer its customers to the brochures, and assist customers by allowing them access to dealership telephones to speak with a broker and fax machines to fax documents between the customer and broker, provided that the auto dealer does not discuss specific insurance policy terms and conditions, and where the compensation for the referral is not dependent upon the sale of an insurance policy.

As A Reminder, This is The Compensation Structure That TRUP Uses

For Veterinarians:

For Territory Partners:

Conclusion

I think the company will need to change its payment structure and that change will usher in increased SG&A as well as adverse selection, the changes I contemplate above would be admitting that there is a problem with the regulatory regime and the company's compensation structure. If the company changes any aspect of the compensation structure in a way that eliminates the payments for certificates issued at veterinarian's hospitals to the vets (200 points) or the upfront cash payment to the Territory Partners $10 for a successful conversion to a policyholder, I would lean towards my more bearish call of $10/share.

