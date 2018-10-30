Chipotle: Get Real

The stock continues to trade at a stretched valuation in comparison to peers with '19 targets requiring a return to sizable contribution margins.

One of the biggest mistakes the market continues making with Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) is the expectation that the restaurant concept will return to AUVs and margin levels prior to the October 2015 health scare. The data points continue to support that Chipotle is already producing new normalized levels questioning the high multiples placed on the stock following the new CEO rally.

Image Source: Chipotle website

New Normal

For Q3, Chipotle reported that net income and EPS soared over 60% from the prior period. Both numbers sound impressive, but the key here is that the restaurant concept is still returning to normalized levels following the 2015 health scare.

Chipotle reported a 4.4% comp sales gain, but the number fell below the 5.0% analyst estimates. Again, the key here is that the company should have been able to produce higher comps off the 2016 lows. The AUVs for the quarter were $1,980 million, down from the 2015 peak of $2,532 million. The company is still only slightly bouncing off the Q3'16 lows of $1,914.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) echoed this concern suggesting that new competition makes it impossible for Chipotle to recapture its past glory. The Wells Fargo team lowered 2019 EPS estimates to only $11.45.

The big reason that Chipotle launched from $250-lows prior to the February hiring of Brian Niccol as the CEO to the $500-highs in August is that his leadership would allow the company to return to those $2.5 million unit volumes and mid-20% restaurant level margins. The combination had analysts pushing 2020 EPS estimates all the way above $15 now, with expectations of a further jump to $20.

CMG EPS Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

The crucial restaurant operating margin reached 27.9% in Q3'15 right before the health scare. The latest quarter saw margins slip back to only 18.7%. The number was impressively off the 2016 and 2017 lows, but it dipped from the 19.6% level in the 1H'18.

In essence, Chipotle is already back approaching the 20% margin levels and the company isn't going to hit the all-time high levels due to higher food safety costs and marketing expenses along with the higher competition. The company can continue making improvements, but the easy path to step-level higher margins is over now.

Even the restaurant count is a headwind going into year-end. The company actually closed four more restaurants than Chipotle opened in Q3. The end result is that the Q4 EPS is expected to actually dip from the $1.55 earned last year.

The company actually got a boost to Q3 profits due to lower marketing costs during the quarter that will surge in Q4 for the "For Real" campaign. According to the CFO on the Q3 earnings call, the reduced marketing costs won't last:

The lower-than-expected marketing in Q3 is due to a timing shift into Q4 as our 'For Real' campaign began in late September and will continue through mid-November. As a result, we expect marketing and promo cost will be in the low 4% of sales during Q4, while full-year marketing and promo will still be right around 3% of sales overall for the year.

All the new CEO has done is continue the previous management's plans of tinkering around on more promotions and higher marketing costs to drive a meager rebound in sales. Nothing has worked to drive the viral nature of the prior business which backs the theory of the new normal already existing.

With about $5 billion in annual sales, each 100 basis points of additional margins add $50 million to operating income. At an effective tax rate of 27.5%, Chipotle would see a boost to EPS by about $1.25 for each 1 percentage point boost in restaurant level margins. The estimates for nearly $12 EPS in 2019 would push the margins over 22%. Investors shouldn't bet on huge gains beyond those levels due to the requirement for heavy marketing spending to produce comp sales gains.

Stretched Valuation

The stock is grossly overvalued in comparison to other industry leaders like McDonald's (MCD) and Starbucks (SBUX). One just can't justify Chipotle trading at nearly double the forward P/E multiples of these leaders that are now trading down to about 20x '19 estimates.

CMG PE Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that as every day passes, investors should realize that Chipotle is now operating in the new normal environment. Investors need to get real and realize that the stock is far too expensive for this reality, with a $12 EPS target in 2019 as very aggressive.

A $250 target is in line with other large, industry leaders in the sector.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.