Comparing The High-Yield Tsakos Energy Navigation Preferred Issues As The Tanker Sector Rebounds
Summary
Following a prolonged slump, oil tanker and product tanker shipping rates have soared during the last three months.
TNP.PE now offers an 11.2% yield with protection against rising interest rates.
Moderate oil prices and high U.S. oil production suggest that high tanker shipping rates will continue.
There are five different TNP preferred stock issues. This article explains the important differences between these issues.
2018 was a very difficult year for the shipping sector. Investors dumped shipping stocks as trade war fears and tariffs made headlines. The oil tanker shipping sector was especially hard hit as tanker rates hit