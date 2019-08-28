Melco Resorts: Brushing Away Macro Concerns

August GGR likely to be not as bad as feared.

Melco Resorts (MLCO) reported a strong set of results for 2Q19 which included a record quarterly EBITDA of $442m or up 24% yoy. Instead, as I turned neutral at the end of July due to the uncertainty caused by the protests in Hong Kong, share price has since corrected more than 12%. But, recent reports, which claimed that a certain junket had facilitated proxy betting by customers at bricks and mortar casinos in the Philippines and Cambodia, may have encouraged players to move back to Macau. Also, recent channel checks have indicated that the protests in Hong Kong had little material effect on Macau play.

Comment from Nomura

Here's what Nomura analysts had to say about August:

“Positive surprises” in last week’s Macau casino market performance included that in the mass gaming segment, “the protests in Hong Kong do not appear to be having an impact on the weekly GGR [gross gaming revenue] numbers”, and in VIP, “volumes are recovering after junkets ended proxy betting… as a marketing tool overseas last month”

One of the biggest concerns with investors is that Macau was losing VIP share to Southeast Asian countries. I believe in the near term, junkets will now be cautious trying to lure Chinese players there and instead focus on the Macau market.

Resilient to the protests in Hong Kong

Despite my previous research indicating that up to a third of Macau's visitors could go through Hong Kong and that the fall in retail sales in Hong Kong may correlate with weakness in Macau gaming operations, recent checks do point to the opposite that Macau gaming is relatively unaffected.

Sanford Bernstein noted that the protests in neighboring Hong Kong had been “immaterial” to the Macau casino market’s performance.

The official August GGR released in about a week will be an important confirmation of this fact. If correct, we can see an upward re-rating of the sector.

Recap of 2Q performance: huge beat at City of Dreams

Due to the brand new VIP product launch at CoD, 2Q VIP rolling volume grew 45% yoy and above normal hold rates (+27bps VIP win rate yoy), CoD EBITDA gained 10% sequentially or 46% yoy. EBITDA margin was up roughly 2% yoy to 31.7% but down ~30bps qoq due to even higher VIP volume vs 1Q.

Mass market revenue grew impressively ~5% qoq or 30% yoy to the levels similar to 4Q18 which was a holiday season.

Nuwa hotel suite will commence renovation in 2020.

Valuation and forecasts

As I believe the CoD product is helping Melco carve out a larger share in both VIP and premium mass, I expect Melco's market share to continue to increase 50-100bps to 15%+ in 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA margin will likely move up as with the improving mass market trend in the industry.

GGR for the whole Macau market is expected to be flattish in 2019 given the trends so far this year. I believe 2020 will be a growth year again (~5% yoy) for Macau as comparisons become easier.

Source: Koyfin

EV @ 10x blended 2019E/2020E EBITDA 14.7 Net Debt (est.) 3.0 Implied Market Cap 11.7 Cur. Mkt Cap 9.8 12 month PT 23.8 Implied upside 19.7% Closing (Aug 26) 19.86

Source: Himalayas Research estimates

Given the undemanding valuation of ~8x EV/EBITDA, I believe the current entry point is attractive. Applying historical average of 10x to blended 2019E/2020E EBITDA, we get a price target of roughly $23.8, implying ~20% upside.

Risks

Lingering trade concerns could affect Chinese wealth and consumer sentiment.

Melco does not achieve the market share or margins expected.

Luck factor is unfavorable.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: All research, figures, and interpretation are provided on a best effort basis only and may be subject to error. Any view, opinion, or analysis do not constitute as investment or trading advice, please do your own due diligence.