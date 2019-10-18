Johnson & Johnson: The Impossible Beckons

Johnson & Johnson's completed settlement with two Ohio counties bought it time to assess its position before facing another courtroom drama.

This article was planned as the third and final article in a series describing and evaluating Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) litigation profile. The first two were (1) "Johnson & Johnson's Definitive Tests" and (2) "Johnson & Johnson's Dead Serious Opioid Issues".

An underlying premise of these articles was that JNJ's opioid liabilities deprived it of its otherwise rightful claim as one of the market's preeminent SWAN investments.

News on Thursday's Seeking Alpha news feed suggests a possible revised narrative may be developing. This article will sidestep my previous planned third article and work to put matters in perspective based on the Seeking Alpha report as follows:

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) reportedly has offered to pay $4B to settle all claims accusing the company of contributing to the opioid epidemic, a deal that likely would please J&J investors since analysts had estimated opioid litigation could cost the company $5B-$10B to settle.



If completed, the deal would resolve more than 2,000 lawsuits by state and local governments alleging that J&J's marketing of pain drugs including Duragesic and Nucynta fueled the opioid crisis.



The report comes as three major drug distributors - McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal Health - are said to be near an agreement to pay $18B to settle all opioid lawsuits against them.

First and foremost, a reported settlement offer is a long way from an actual deal. Nonetheless, an offer is an important first step; the fact that such a deal is bruited as being in the works is encouraging.

A recent Economist article on America's opioid crisis, titled with Johnson & Johnson as lead miscreant, summed up the company's opioid dilemma in a single sentence.

A recent Economist article title listing mighty JNJ as a lead opioid peddler before Purdue Pharma highlighted the damage wrought by JNJ's recent catastrophe at the hand of an Oklahoma federal court.

The Economist article reviewed America's opioid crisis, noting:

The landmark trial in Oklahoma, which began in May, has already revealed the industry’s unsavoury practices. The prosecutors’ victory throws open the floodgates to strong legal action and potentially massive financial penalties. It could do to Opioids Inc what lawsuits over cigarettes did to Big Tobacco. And the pain may extend beyond drugmakers to distributors and retailers involved in the opioid trade.

The Economist is not prone to hyperbole, and in this case, was voicing concerns that were already rife; the unsettling element was the prominent placement of JNJ as lead miscreant. The JNJ Oklahoma judgment put JNJ's massive checkbook potentially at play in this drama. Regardless of whether JNJ wins an appeal in the Oklahoma case, it would still face the stain of the court's factual findings, no matter how loudly it protests.

The Economist article closed with a telling observation which is playing out in real time:

Andrew Pollis of Case Western Reserve University School of Law thinks the rest of the firms may fall in line behind Purdue. 'Settlement feels impossible,” he says. “But trial is unthinkable.'

Johnson & Johnson's completed settlement with two Ohio counties bought it time to assess its dilemma before facing another courtroom drama.

The situation has changed since the date of my last article reviewing its opioid liability judgment in Oklahoma. At the time, JNJ's response to the judgment was unrelenting. Consider the following from the introduction to its trial brief in an imminent MDL trial:

Janssen fully recognizes the opioid crisis that exists in this country.1 But one thing is clear: Janssen’s medications did not cause or contribute to that crisis. [emphasis added]

This trial brief is a key link supporting JNJ's 8/26/19 article, "Johnson & Johnson To Appeal Flawed Opioid Judgment in Oklahoma". Its position resounded; JNJ neither caused nor contributed to the acknowledged opioid crisis.

A scant ~34 days later, on October 1, 2019, JNJ bought a $20.4 million ticket to exit the very litigation in which it had filed the above trial brief. In doing so, it admitted nothing. However, it did make the payment - a wise and expedient move. After the Oklahoma judgment turned out so hot, JNJ must have been overjoyed to avoid the 10/21/19 Ohio MDL trial for a mere ~$20 million, an amount proportionate to what others were paying.

Johnson & Johnson's role as a leading malefactor in the opioid crisis is untenable.

JNJ wants no part of a leading role in this opioid crisis. I cannot know for sure, but I have to imagine that the aforesaid Economist article created an unpleasant stir at the company's headquarters. Surely it could not tolerate any growing meme that it was the lead opioid wrongdoer, or among the lead wrongdoers at any rate.

I do know that during JNJ's recent Q3 2019 earnings call, the company expressed its discomfort with the unflattering role assigned to it in the Oklahoma judgment. In a response to a question EVP and CFO Joseph Wolk announced:

With respect to opioids, you've seen two divergent paths there for us. So in Oklahoma, we thought that... this is not about Johnson & Johnson, it's about that there is an opioid crisis, where we have less than 1% market share. That's not just for the State of Oklahoma, but across the country. When those facts were ignored and we couldn't find a reasonable settlement approach. We decided to pursue with that case and we are currently appealing that case and have made motions to do that.



In Ohio, you saw something different. We saw a reasonable amount in proportion to other companies that were involved as defendants. We were particularly pleased to see that the funds were going to victims of opioid addiction. And so for many reasons there, we thought the best path for all stakeholders was settlement, and that's something that we will always kind of take into account in terms of what is the best solution for all stakeholders, including investors who obviously want certainty.

I am encouraged by the fact that he did not claim that JNJ's opioid marketing practices were responsible as the company did immediately following the Oklahoma judgment. Its finished product market share of less than 1% clearly supports proportionality in its liability far more elegantly than does wading into the murky question of its opioid marketing practices.

A potential settlement offer for $4 billion leaves ample negotiating room.

While $4 billion is more than pocket change, it is nonetheless easily manageable by JNJ. In Robert Honeywell's recent data-rich and timely article, "Johnson & Johnson: Opportunity Beckons - Know When To Strike", he shows how easily JNJ could digest an $18 billion resolution of its opioid claims.

The company has labored under a serious solvency handicap throughout this entire opioid liability episode. Its balance sheet deprives it of a major negotiating point favoring defendants in mass tort claims.

Unlike less financially favored defendants, JNJ cannot credibly claim that it will limit its liability by filing for bankruptcy. Nonetheless, bankruptcy is very much a backdrop to these opioid claims.

According to a 9/19 WSJ article (paywalled) JNJ, Endo International (ENDP), and others are working on a novel strategy to settle their opioid liabilities as part of Purdue Pharma's existing bankruptcy. This leaves open the possibility that JNJ has opened a favorable settlement nexus for it to settle in Purdue Pharma's bankruptcy.

The news report that JNJ has a $4 billion settlement offer on the table starts a process that should be favorable to the company. No claimant wants to go through the agony of years of litigation when a palatable alternative exists. In the current situation, there is a huge pool of political actors with reputations at risk, should they reject a settlement offer in a case that ultimately fails to pan out.

Conclusion

If JNJ pulls off a settlement of all or most of the existing opioid lawsuits against it by public bodies for a manageable sum, it would effectively change the narrative around the stock. In such a situation, the company's most critical remaining liability issue would be whether or not it prevails in its pending baby powder with talc Daubert motion.

Whether or not the company completes a settlement, its current settlement publicity is encouraging. It shows that JNJ is willing to work towards a settlement; having set its target at a significant but manageable amount, it tamps down on the wilder estimates of the costs of a potential settlement. Howsoever it turns out, Thursday's (10/17/19) news has been good news for JNJ and its shareholders.

Hopefully, prospects for settlement will gather steam over the next few days to the potential benefit of all concerned.

