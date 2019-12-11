Copa Leveraging Emerging Market Air Travel Growth And Exceptional Operating Efficiency

Copa shares continue to look undervalued, though the shares have historically shown more volatility than the underlining operations would otherwise suggest.

Copa (CPA) shares have done alright since my last update, gaining a bit though not as much Azul (AZUL) or LATAM (LTM), the latter of which got a big boost from Delta (DAL) announcing its intention to invest in the airline. In any case, Copa continues to execute to a plan that has long proved successful – serve a broad selection of markets throughout Latin America with narrow-body jets using a hub-and-spoke model and focusing relentlessly on costs.

I do see some risk over the next few quarters as Copa looks to accelerate its fleet transformation (adding more Boeing (BA) MAX jets and retiring Embraer (ERJ) jets), but I think the risk is more to market perception and patience than any long-term issues for the business. With the shares still trading below my fair value, I’m bullish on an airline that is not only serving some attractive growth markets but also operating one of the most profitable models in the world.

Fleet Transformation Makes Sense, But It Will Require Capital And It Carries Some Risk

Between Copa’s third quarter earnings and December investor day, management made it clear that they are planning an accelerated transformation of its fleet.

The company will be accelerating its exit from the E190 jet, retiring nine in 2020 and the remaining five in the first half of 2021. Not only has the E190 had some issues, it costs more money for airlines to operate a more diverse fleet (crew training costs, inefficiencies in maintenance, et al) and eliminating the E190 will help drive a 6% reduction in cost/seat between 2019 and 2021.

Copa is also looking for the resumption of flights with the MAX in the first quarter of 2020 (previously management was hoping to resume flights in December), and expects 14 deliveries in 2020, bringing the total to 20 by end the end of 2020. Additional deliveries should see Copa end 2022 with 46 MAX jets, 61 737-800s, and 13 737-700s.

All told, these moves will give the company a new, more efficient fleet and Copa should reap benefits in terms of lower fuel costs, lower maintenance costs, and lower operating costs. In the short term, though, there will be an upsurge in capex spending as well as some training/retraining costs and fleet retirement costs (for the E190). These are manageable from a long-term perspective, but I can’t rule out the risk of a quarter or two where expenses come in higher that the Street wants to see.

Management also reiterated that it has no current plans to add wide-body jets to its fleet. While I suppose adding wide-bodies could make some sense down the road, particularly with the new Terminal 2 at Tocumen, to better service a handful of large markets, Copa’s narrow-body operating model has worked quite well thus far.

Wringing Even More Costs Out Of The Model

In terms of EBITDA/EBITDAR margin, Copa is already one of the ten most profitable airlines in the world, but management believes it can do even better. To achieve this, management is launching a “Sub-6” project that is targeting costs per available seat mile (excluding fuel) of less than $0.06 in 2021 (versus $0.062 in the first nine months of 2019).

In addition to savings from operating a more unified fleet, Sub-6 will see over 100 initiatives across almost every aspect of Copa’s operations – including staffing, scheduling, distribution, procurement, airport services, and catering. In some ways, this reminds of the continuous operating improvement philosophies of companies like Danaher (DHR) and Roper (ROP) where management empowers and incentivizes managers and employees to constantly look for and implement cost-savings measures, though never at the cost of service quality – and with the best on-time performance in the world (roughly 92%), Copa’s service quality remains high.

Copa will also look to improve margins through increased seat density. Management plans to increase seat density on both the ‘800s and MAXs, and though I personally hate this as a flier, I can’t disagree that it should boost profitability.

Targeting More Ancillary Revenue Opportunities

Copa has its new in-house revenue management system, and this should allow the company to be even more efficient in its pricing and revenue-maximization decisions. Beyond that, management is also pushing ahead with various ancillary revenue programs. A new basic economy fare that unbundles various services should come out around the middle of 2020, and may drive improved up-selling of “classic” fares. Copa is also further expanding and refining its ConnectMiles program.

Focusing so intently on costs and revenue does risk alienating customers, but Copa is attentive to customer service and customer satisfaction. Management said that customers have responded favorably to improvements made to its web/mobile check-in process, as well as its mobile app, and the company is rolling out a new baggage claim app and more functionality at its self-service kiosks, as well as a new stop-over program in Panama City.

I’d also note that the opening of Tocumen’s (Panama City’s main airport and Copa’s primary hub) Terminal 2 could help customer satisfaction. In addition to a new Copa Club lounge, this terminal will have modern baggage handling and security systems – while these functions are not the responsibility of airlines, customers nevertheless tend to associate their overall flight experience (including the airports) with airlines, and more modern facilities won’t do Copa any harm.

The Outlook

Copa remains one of my favorite airlines, and I love the company’s defensive hub-and-spoke model where the large majority of served markets are too small to really support multiple airlines (meaning that any company wishing to take on Copa would have to compete very aggressively on pricing and/or service, reducing the attractiveness of such expansion. I also like Copa’s leverage to a fast-growing market; I’m not necessarily in agreement that LatAm travel will grow 6% a year for 20 years (and it certainly won’t be smooth), and recent events in Argentina and less recent events in Venezuela highlight the macro/currency risk, but this is still on balance an attractive growth market.

I don’t expect Copa to be the most dynamic grower in its peer group next year, as I think Azul and Gol (GOL) will manage mid-teens revenue growth and strong EBITDAR growth, but I think revenue growth around 7% in 2020 is still appealing, not to mention long-term revenue growth potential around 6% on an annualized basis. Although fleet investments will impact FCF yields for the next few years, I do expect Copa to eventually get back to mid-to-high teens FCF margins, and I would rule out some years in the 20%’s.

All told, the cash flows support a fair value in the range of $115 to $125, as does a margin-driven EV/EBITDAR model. I’ve revised my forward EBITDAR multiple lower (from 7.5x to 6.75x) not due to any fault with Copa, but after doing a more intensive study of how the markets have traditionally valued airlines, with metrics like margin (EBITDAR margin, EBIT margin) and returns (ROA, ROIC) all factoring into valuation

The Bottom Line

Given that Copa serves some volatile markets, I suppose it stands to reason that the shares would have elevated volatility. I believe that volatility masks some of the quality of Copa’s operations, and I continue to believe this is a good investment idea to consider for investors who can accept that heightened volatility.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.