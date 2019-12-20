Hornbeck Offshore: Expectations For 2020

The debt is too big, the interest payments are a major problem, the market recovery is slow - at this point, I see no chances to avoid restructuring.

Hornbeck Offshore (HOS) started this year on a moderately optimistic note. The market situation was developing favorably, floater utilization was increasing, and the company was looking for higher utilization of offshore support vessels. Unfortunately, this scenario did not materialize. The third quarter report came with disappointing numbers as revenues and utilization dropped in comparison with the second quarter of 2019. Now, the main question is how the company is going to restructure its debt.

Company's current position

Hornbeck Offshore finished the third quarter with $136 million of cash on the balance sheet, $56 million of restricted cash, short-term debt of $224 million and long-term debt of $1 billion. In the first nine months of this year, operating cash flow was -$72 million. In the same period, the company paid $63 million of cash in debt interest – a crushing burden for a company that had revenues of $164 million in the first nine months of this year. The first maturity is coming soon: the company will have to deal with $224 million of 5.875% senior notes due 2020. The company commented:

“We currently project that even with the currently depressed operating levels, cash generated from operations, together with cash on hand should be sufficient to fund our operations and commitments through at least March 31, 2020 […] We remain fully cognizant of the challenges currently facing the offshore oil and gas industry, and we continue to review our capital structure and assess our strategic options”.

Expectations

Restructuring is the only option at this point. Hornbeck Offshore carries too much debt and the recovery is late to the party. The company needs to materially decrease (or, better, fully eliminate) its debt load to remain a viable enterprise. Hornbeck Offshore’s management has made a number of moves in recent years to try and save common equity but the market environment did not improve to the levels which would have allowed the company to kick the can down the road and refinance its debt.

The main question here is whether Hornbeck Offshore will be able to negotiate the restructuring directly with the lenders (in this case, I’d wait for the news on this issue when the company announces its fourth-quarter results) or the diverse nature of lenders (which now obviously include “loan to own” funds) will make it impossible to reach a deal and the company will simply fail to pay the holders of 2020 notes and then enter bankruptcy proceedings.

In both cases, chances of common equity to get anything are close to zero due to the big size of the debt and the fact that debtholders will likely have to take a material haircut. Is there still a chance for Hornbeck Offshore to kick the can down the road? I do not believe in this. The interest payments are putting too much pressure on the company’s finances, and the market situation is not improving as fast as the company needs it to improve. Also, the company already had opposition from certain holders of 2020 and 2021 senior notes when its was contemplating a debt management transaction at the beginning of this year, and now such holders are clearly getting an upper hand due to market conditions. The company commented at that time:

“Without generalizing as to all of the objecting 2020 and 2021 noteholders, we believe that there is a fraction among them who’s objective is not to be repaid but rather to coerce the company into a highly dilutive restructuring with the intent of exchanging their debt for equity at a discount to our all-time low stock prices”.

Unfortunately for the common equity holders, this is exactly where the situation is heading right now.

To sum it up, I do not believe that Hornbeck Offshore is viable with the current capital structure in today’s market conditions. The company will have to enter restructuring proceedings in the first half of 2020, likely wiping out the common equity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.