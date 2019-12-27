GDV: Staying Cautious For Now

This article was first published on November 26th, 2019.

Earlier this year I covered Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) in a piece titled "The 'Steady' Gabelli Closed-End Fund." This was on January 16, 2019. They then announced a rights offering on September 23rd of this year, which many CEF investors know that this is not what a 'steady' CEF does, especially a dilutive one. I announced in a blog post that I had ended up selling the shares shortly after the announcement. The offering has now been completed and I felt like brushing back up on the fund. Unfortunately, I am hesitant at this time to jump back in. This is primarily because the broader market is hitting record high after record high. GDV is a pretty standard equity fund that does not offer much in the way of downside protection. This, of course, fits right in with a long-term investing perspective and can be a tempting fit with most investors' portfolios. Of course, the 6.35% distribution rate is a great touch that you can't get in something like the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY).

Timing the market is not something that I generally do, however, I am hesitant at all-time highs in the broader market. That's because CEFs can sell off sharply during panics due to the discount/premium from their NAVs. Of course, we can continue hitting new all-time highs for a considerable amount of time. Perhaps I am being a bit too cautious but generally, I would expect a better entry price in the future. This is especially true as we have been experiencing quite a bit of volatility in the overall market as measured by SPY for the last couple of years. This has been fueled primarily by the ongoing trade concerns between the U.S. and China.

Data by YCharts

Rights Offering Completed

On November 18th, 2019, GDV announced the successful completion of its rights offering. The shares traded above the subscription price, this led to large demand. However, selling the shares when I did was the right move at that time. I was able to get out of GDV at $21.47. The offering expired on November 15th, 2019, when shares traded for $20.82 per share. To be fair, an investor would have also received two distributions in that time totaling $0.22. I believe the strong overall market during that period and only being mildly dilutive helped support a stronger price. With that being said, I was still able to lock in my capital gains and come out ahead. Although, I would have been able to increase my share count by 10% (10 for 1 ratio) at a lower cost of $20 per share, lowering the overall cost basis if one bought shares above the $20 mark.

GDV ended up issuing "8,243,243 common shares, for gross proceeds totaling $164,864,860." This led to the discount adjustment from being at 13.50% to 11.69%. This discount is still attractive considering that the fund has a 1-year average discount of 8.51% and even over the longer-term 5-year period, the discount is at 9.40%. The shares are currently trading at $21.89 market price and a NAV per share of $24.19. This was as of December 26th closing.

(Source - CEFConnect)

Even with the attractive valuation at the moment, I remain hesitant for the reason stated above. This does give GDV a 1-year z-score of -1.63, in a time where so many CEFs are trading at much higher valuations.

Preferred Shares Redeemed

As a result of the rights offering, the fund will be looking to put those assets to work "in approximately three months," as stated in the rights offering prospectus. Additionally, they stated that they may also use the funds to redeem their remaining Series D Preferred Shares (GDV.PD) that were still outstanding. Which, they wasted no time in announcing that they would do just that. These preferred shares carried a hefty 6% par dividend yield, their highest yielding issuance. Quite an expensive form of leverage. The shares also wasted no time in collapsing in price as they had been trading above par value.

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

It is a bit surprising that this preferred issue made it this long, after November 3rd, 2010 they could have been fully redeemed at any time.

I have commented in the past that they do pay excessive amounts on their various preferred offerings. As is similar with any leverage, it is to potentially boost the total returns that the common shareholders may receive. At a 6% rate for approximately $32 million in leverage, there would seemingly be better options through borrowings of debt.

In fact, they still seem to be favoring preferred issuances for this boost. Earlier in June of this year they announced the offering of $50 million for Series H Cumulative Preferred Shares (GDV.PH) at a par yield of 5.375%. This is quite a bit better, but still relatively high compared to other funds' rates on borrowings. They raised these funds for the purpose of redeeming their Series E Auction Rate Preferred Shares. This still means that on that portion of assets they need to continually earn above the 5.375% rate. Over 10 years and 3 years, they have been able to do that. However, looking at the 5-year period and they are showing a total NAV return of 5.71%, this doesn't leave a lot of room for common stockholders.

(Source - CEFConnect)

We can also take a look at what their Preferred stock is costing them, taking a look at the latest Semi-Annual Report.

(Source - GDV Semi-Annual Report)

For the 6-months ended June 30, 2019, GDV paid their preferred stockholders almost $13 million, almost $25 million total in 2018. This left common stockholders with just over $3 million in NII for their payouts. Of course, as an equity fund, we can anticipate that a significant portion will come from capital appreciation on the portfolio. Of which, GDV has a substantial amount of unrealized appreciation in the portfolio.

(Source - GDV Semi-Annual Report)

This is very positive for the fund, as this portion of unrealized appreciation can act as a buffer during times of a falling stock market and as a source of paying out the distribution at the current rate.

So, while it is positive they are redeeming a more expensive form of leverage on their 6% Series D - it doesn't appear like they will make significant changes to their use of preferred shares as leverage. The $32 million that is at the 6% mark is also small, relative to their total outstanding ~$556 million in preferred issuances. Thus, a drop in the bucket in the grand scheme of things. The one thing that they do have going for them in the cumulative issuances is the fixed-income aspect. In fact, the Series D Preferred Shares had been issued in 2005, when interest rates were much higher. If we do see interest rates climb again, they can trade perpetually and they never have to redeem them. Whereas, borrowings of debt, even fixed-rate, will eventually come due.

Holdings

(Source - GDV Fact Sheet)

Their latest Fact Sheet gives us a look at the top ten holdings within the fund. These are actually the same exact holdings that they had when I last covered the fund, ironically enough, the latest Fact Sheet available then was for September 2018. This is now from their September 2019 Fact Sheet. The holdings have only changed in order of appearance, presumably from performance over the past year. In fact, the fund is still most exposed to the financial services sector, followed by food & beverage, healthcare, oil energy & utilities and finally telecommunications.

I had indicated that the three financials held by GDV had contributed to their underperformance for 2018, hit especially hard by the correction that we saw in December.

Data by YCharts

American Express Co. (AXP) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) are both contributing to a decent performance YTD, with The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) being an underperformer. A recent article by Regents Research puts the cause at "large cuts to earnings expectations." As the other banking giants have been able to maneuver their way through the Fed cutting interest rates, it would appear that BK hasn't been as successful. This doesn't help GDV's overall performance. Shares are only showing YTD NAV total returns of 19.20%, with its total market return similar at 19.19%. This underperformance for 2019 is unwelcomed. GDV fell drastically further than the broader market in 2018 too. I would have anticipated a sharper recovery. This isn't helped by a dilutive rights offering either. Which, was minimally dilutive but dilutive nonetheless.

BK wasn't the only laggard in the portfolio either, of course. Shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCPK:DVDCF) and Genuine Parts Company (GPC) have helped hold GDV back as well.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

GDV had been what I would consider one of my core holdings until I sold out due to their rights offering announcement. The longer-term performance of GDV is a generally strong one, however, this year hasn't shown the best results and this was following an unfortunate 2018 as well.

Their latest Fact Sheet puts the expense ratio at 1.1% as of 6/30/2019. Bear in mind though, this doesn't include the 'expenses' of the dividends on the preferred shares. They do list this in their rights offering prospectus though, which should be noted.

(Source - GDV Rights Offering Prospectus)

The total annual expenses from the prospectus factor in the expenses from conducting the rights offering, that would be why there is a difference from their 6/30/2019 reporting. However, the interesting part is you won't find the "Total Annual Expenses and Dividends on Preferred Shares" line in their Annual Reports. I have searched for it as I've always had to manually calculate it out as a percentage.

With all that being said, the use of expensive preferred shares does leave me questioning how they have been able to perform so well. In fact, they are one of those funds that have a higher NAV price today than at inception. That's even with an inception date of 11/28/2003, before the financial crisis of 2008/09. This can be a coveted position by so many other CEFs. The lower effective leverage of the fund can be a contributing factor to this. Their "Total Annual Expenses and Dividends on Preferred Shares" ratio does put it right around where expenses are on other leveraged CEFs. It is just that other CEFs generally go right around 30% levered.

The other case can be made that they have had a remarkable track record of monthly distributions. They have paid monthly almost since their inception. They did cut in the 2008/09 period, like so many other funds. They have subsequently been able to raise since though. This was helped by the fact of a strong bull market for equities over the past 11-years now. This has led to significant unrealized appreciation on the underlying portfolio for which they can continue to harvest for paying out the current distribution for years to come. The other positive here is that the current NAV distribution rate is a manageable 5.64%, this can be easily achieved with mediocre performance even in the broader market.

(Source - CEFConnect)

For now, I will remain on the sidelines until a more attractive entry point. This is even though the current discount is quite attractive. I'm more looking for something to be brought about by an overall pullback or a market correction for an opportunity. We had hit similar discounts with last December's market drop, so I'm not too concerned about "missing" an opportunity at this time.

