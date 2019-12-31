American Airlines: Unleash The Cash Flows

The stock trades near 4.5x normalized EPS estimates due to the market focusing too much on debt levels.

American Airlines is set to generate $5.5 billion in FCFs over the next two years.

Over the last couple of years, American Airlines Group (AAL) has seen the stock take a beating despite consistently strong profits. Investors fret over debt levels and stock buybacks while missing the strong income levels and ongoing airline integration. The investment thesis remains bullish as the airline enters a period of substantial cuts to capital spending allowing for American Airlines to shift cash flows to repaying debt and repurchasing extremely cheap shares.

Image Source: American Airlines website

737 MAX Impact

While Wolf Research caused American Airlines to collapse 4% on Friday, investors need to remember that analyst estimates already factor in a sizable hit from the grounding of the 737 MAX. The airline could miss targets and still have plenty of reason to invest here below $30.

For Q3, American Airlines estimated a $140 million negative impact to pre-tax income. The airline has 24 MAX in their fleet and 76 aircraft on order. Counting the five aircraft scheduled for delivery in Q3, American Airlines expected to have a fleet of 30 aircraft causing the company to cancel 9,475 flights.

The expectation is that Boeing (BA) will eventually subsidize the airline for these losses. The airline had $835 million in pre-tax income causing about a 14% hit to normalized pre-tax income of $975 million. The hit to EPS is about $0.32.

In total, the airline estimates a $540 million impact to pre-tax income in 2019 and the amount should only grow in 2020 as new aircraft isn't delivered on time. American recently pushed back the 737 MAX schedule until April 7 and this date is highly unlikely to be met.

Unleash Cash Flows

The airline has repurchased shares off and on over the last few years. The end result has been a substantial reduction in share counts, but the stock has flatlined as investors focus too much on the debt levels.

American Airlines has aggressively bought new planes to modernize their fleet causing the market to overly focus on debt levels in comparison to peer airlines. The airline ended Q3 with $25 billion in debt while net property, equipment and cash were up at $40 billion. The airline has $15 billion in net assets above debt, but the market likes to ignore this fact and signal out just debt levels.

When compared to the other legacy airlines of Delta Air Lines (DAL) and United Airlines Holdings (UAL), American Airlines is exceptionally cheap when viewing the stocks based off the appropriate forward P/E multiple. The stock only trades at 5.4x analyst estimates while the other two stocks average still low P/E multiples of 7.5x.

Data by YCharts

The other airline stocks trade at a nearly 40% premium to American Airlines. One can easily argue that Delta should trade at a much higher P/E multiple considering where other industrial stocks trade.

The issue is when investors look at other valuation multiples. In the case of a EV/EBTIDA multiple, American Airlines appears expensive.

Such a number encourages airlines to take on airplane leases versus purchases. Buying an aircraft increases the aircraft asset while equalling boosting the debt liability. The market has a bizarre concept of only valuing a stock based on utilization of the liability in the valuation equation while ignoring the asset.

Due to this view, American Airlines is a very cheap stock and the airline will cut Capex by $0.6 billion next year and down to only $2.1 billion in 2021 from average levels of $5.4 billion during the 2014 to 2018 period. The airline will have $5.5 billion worth of cash flows over the next two years to repay debt or buyback shares.

Source: American Airlines presentation

The market might reward debt repayments the most, but the stock is insanely cheap here at only 5.4x depressed EPS estimates. American Airlines plans to utilize at least $3 billion over the next two years to repay debt with an estimated debt reduction of up to $10 billion over the next five years.

Source: American Airlines presentation

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that American Airlines is an absurdly cheap stock trading at about 5.4x '20 EPS estimates and closer to 4.5x normalized EPS estimates. With the airline positioned to repay a substantial amount of debt and repurchase billions worth of shares over the next few years, investors need to load up on the stock below $30.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAL,UAL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.