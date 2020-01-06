Chesapeake: Stuck In The Middle

A couple of weeks ago I detailed how things looked a little worse for Chesapeake Energy (CHK) as natural gas prices continued to fall. With a major industry player announcing a large write-down, analysts thought this could be the start of a trend in the space. As the new year has started, Chesapeake finds itself in a curious spot, one where it is hard to suggest investors favor either side of the trade.

Let's start with some of the good news. First, the company announced an update to its major debt restructuring plan. With investors having tendered more than $3.2 billion in outstanding notes, Chesapeake boosted its offering of new 11.5% notes for the exchange program. While the overall transaction will basically be interest-expense neutral, it will reduce the amount of debt on the balance sheet by about a billion dollars. As I mentioned in a previous article, it was a no-brainer for investors in the short term to accept the offer, given they were receiving a substantial premium to what Chesapeake's debt was trading at in the public markets.

So let's look at the balance sheet. As reported in the latest 10-Q filing, the company had almost no cash at the end of Q3, along with more than $9.3 billion in debt. Lumping that billion off will certainly help the long-term situation. In the near term, Chesapeake showed about $300 million in debt due this year, which shouldn't be a major problem. It will be interesting to see if the company launches another large debt issuance to perhaps clear some of its debts coming due in the next few years, and if it can get an interest rate better than the 11.5% seen in the latest note issuance. With a market cap below $1.7 billion currently, it's hard to see an equity issuance, because the company would need to dilute investors quite significantly just to clear even two years' worth of debts coming due.

As we are now officially in the winter season, investors will be closely watching oil and gas prices to determine what to do with Chesapeake. Oil prices surged Friday thanks to events in the Middle East, but they have lost some of their gains. The longer that prices remain above $60, the better chance the company has of producing some positive free cash flow this year. However, with moderate weather forecasts, especially in the US northeast, natural gas prices are heading towards 6-month lows as seen below, trading below $2.15 on Friday morning.

(Source: cnbc.com)

Chesapeake does have a good portion of its 2020 natural gas production hedged around $2.75, although 2021 could be quite difficult if prices remain depressed. I'll be watching the next earnings report to see if management was able to put even more hedges in place with that natural gas rally in late October/early November, and if they are using the jump in oil over the past few weeks to hedge that commodity even more.

Remember, it was at the Q3 earnings report where Chesapeake management detailed it was slashing its 2020 capital expenditure forecast by 30%. I'm curious to see the update there given oil prices are up almost 10% since that report, while natural gas prices are down about 25%. If oil is still in the $60s at the Q4 report, I'd be looking for Chesapeake to say it's going to increase oil production year over year, up from a previous projection of being flat.

As for Chesapeake shares, they have rebounded nicely from their lows but still remain under a dollar per share as seen in the chart below. They started to pull back on Friday once oil prices came off their highs. Every day that they remain trading under a buck increases the chance of a reverse split later this year. I'd likely become bearish on the name if that type of stock event were to occur, just because the history of names trading into and shortly after reverse splits generally is not good.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

With the new year underway, Chesapeake shares remain under a dollar. The rise in oil prices due to trouble in the Middle East is good for the company, although natural gas prices continue to slump. A reverse split is becoming more likely with shares depressed, but that could change at the Q4 earnings report if management is able to show some solid cash flow projections thanks to higher oil, along with an improved balance sheet from the recently executed major debt restructuring. For now, I'd remain neutral on the name until we get better clarity on the 2020 picture.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.