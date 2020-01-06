Tough Time For Shareholders Of China Internet Stocks

I update on Alibaba's research areas and suggest shareholders to stay engaged on the various developments the company is involved in to gain greater understanding of its prospects.

Take the profit and run at this point or hang on for potentially much more upside but possibly at the risk of seeing the gains evaporate?

It has been a difficult period for investors who lament they have not loaded up more prior to the recent run-up and those who missed the proverbial boat completely.

This issue of Chinese Internet Weekly (FXI) (CQQQ) would be a pleasant read for shareholders of related technology companies. The Chinese stocks involving a plethora of business sectors from search engines, e-commerce, gaming, to live-streaming, saw a good ending (December) to 2019 and a great start to 2020. This follows a long period of anguish with media headlines rotating between trade war, the economic growth slowdown in China, potential delisting of U.S.-listed Chinese companies, and other bearish news spelling doom and gloom.

At the same time, it has been a difficult period for investors who lament they have not loaded up more prior to the recent run-up and those who missed the proverbial boat completely. A close friend of mine shared with me that a quote came to his mind as he was reading the comments from those who expressed doubts about any stocks Chinese, "It's essentially saying, I'm taking my ball and going home. But it’s important to remember that if you're not there, nobody misses you. US absence just means more opportunities for everyone else."

The quote came from a book titled The Future Is Asian, written by Parag Khanna, where the author implied the U.S. risk missing out on the opportunities from China’s growth that the Europeans are lapping up with glee. I agree with him that the concept derived from the message applies to investors who avoid putting their money on Chinese names. Incidentally, in a comment posted on my previous article, a reader encouraged others to read the book.

The Chinese Internet sector representative ETF, the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB), climbed 3.29 percent for the week. Strong gains were achieved on the first trading day of 2020 which observers generally attributed to the announcement by China's central bank stating that the reserve requirement ratio ('RRR') for financial institutions would be reduced by 50 basis points effective January 6, injecting about 800 billion yuan (114.6 billion U.S. dollars) of long-term liquidity into the financial system. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) explained the decision as necessary "to bolster the economy and reduce social financing cost."

Market players cheered the move as the last time the PBOC injected a similar amount via an RRR cut was more than a quarter ago in September last year. Smaller RRR cuts on 15 October and 15 November only released CNY100 billion each time, although there were several interest rate reductions in November. The U.S. drone strike that killed the leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ foreign wing got market players scrambling to evaluate the consequences and possible outcomes.

Nevertheless, nerves calmed after the initial jitters and the losses from Friday failed to erode completely the gains from a day earlier. Top gainers among the key holdings of the KWEB ETF were e-commerce player Pinduoduo (PDD) for the second week running. Its share price rose 6.01 percent, adding on to the 4.63 percent appreciation the week before. NetEase was very close behind, rising 6.00 percent. Baidu (BIDU), JD.com (JD), and Trip.com (TCOM) gained nearly 5 percent. Tech giants Alibaba (BABA) and Tencent (OTCPK:OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:OTCPK:TCTZF) were the laggards for the week.

As explained in a past issue of the Chinese Internet Weekly, I found the KWEB ETF holding the most representative stocks in the sector. As such, an overview of the week's share price movements of the top few holdings of KWEB as compared with the ETF itself is provided as follows for a convenient reference, especially for the stocks mentioned in this article.

Data by YCharts

In the subsequent sections, I will share why I think the current run-up has made it a tough time for shareholders who now have to decide if they should take the profit and run or stay and be subjected to a potential repeat of gains erosion as it happened for the KWEB ETF last May.

A tough journey as a contributor writing on Chinese stocks

It has not been an easy journey for me as a contributor writing on Chinese stocks with regular comments questioning my conscience for recommending investments in Chinese companies, citing all the oft-mentioned reasons (read: Misplaced Fears About Alibaba; Defending China's IP Protection). Some readers do not take it well with the apparent cover that contributors on Seeking Alpha provide opinions and not investment advice.

Fortunately, since the Chinese Internet Weekly column was created on Seeking Alpha slightly over a year ago, the KWEB ETF which I referred to from the beginning has appreciated 22.7 percent (based on the last closing price prior to the publication of the inaugural issue: JD.com In The Spotlight), thanks in part to the surge in the past few weeks. This was in spite of the hammering from May to August, before the rebound. During the period, the S&P 500 has gone up by 22.3 percent. The one-year comparison is starker, with the KWEB ETF outperforming the S&P 500 by more than 9 percent.

Source: Seeking Alpha (from JD.com In The Spotlight)

Data by YCharts

My motivation for writing comes from the pleasure to share the positive sides of China and the rapid developments of the technology scene in the country. On the other hand, the mainstream media in “Western” countries tend to focus on the adverse issues, probably because they attract higher readership.

I endeavor not to be provocative but to offer my take in a constructive manner, supported by my personal experience from frequent travels to various cities in China and regular discussions with my Chinese friends. In addition, a regular contribution helps to organize and internalize my thoughts, ensuring that I don’t get swayed easily by the next bearish headline that pops up.

Tough time for shareholders of China technology companies

While I am happy with the paper gains from my holdings and also happy for readers who are enjoying the profits, there is the inevitable concern that the good times might disappear as quickly as it surfaced. After all, the well-referenced CNBC Fear & Greed Index is now pointing to “Extreme Greed”. A year ago, the same index indicated market players were exhibiting “Extreme Fear”, the other end of the spectrum.

Source: CNBC

As we have experienced in the past year, news-driven uncertainty tends to impact the stocks of Chinese companies more negatively than others. If market players turn jittery again for whatsoever reasons, I’m afraid history could repeat. We have a flavor of this just on Friday.

At this juncture, after having seen our holdings in Chinese internet stocks appreciate considerably in a short span of time, there appears to be little more room to go, judging by the consensus price targets. For instance, Alibaba at $217 is less than $20 away from the average of price targets offered by analysts.

The nagging thought: is it worth it to hang around for merely single-digit percentage appreciation but risk losing much more? On the other hand, the most bullish analyst has called for a price target of $354.11. That's more than 60 percent higher than the last closing price and, of course, plenty of meat.

Data by YCharts

The story is similar at the other Chinese internet stocks. I chose another four key holdings of the KWEB ETF, with their respective charts showing the last traded price (in blue), the consensus price target (in red), and the most bullish price target (in orange). There are more like them but you get the idea. Take the profit and run at this point or hang on for potentially much more upside but possibly at the risk of seeing the gains evaporate?

Data by YCharts

Meanwhile, a viral pneumonia outbreak surfaced in Wuhan, an inland city west of Shanghai. According to the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission, 44 people had been diagnosed with pneumonia as of Friday. 11 of them were reported to be in critical condition. Outside of China, as many as 15 patients in Hong Kong have been down with the flu related to the cases in Wuhan. Singapore reported a three-year-old girl from China as having displayed symptoms similar to the Wuhan flu.

The incident brought back memories of the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (‘SARS’) epidemic in 2002-2003 which killed more than 700 people around the world, with most of the fatalities registered in China and Hong Kong. There are many quarters now questioning if China is being truthful of the actual situation. However, much has changed in China since 2003 with regards to the capacity to respond to public health events.

Ralph Baric, a coronavirus expert at the University of North Carolina, expressed confidence with China handling the current outbreak:

"Wuhan is the epicenter for a lot of virology research in China. They have state of the art BSL3 and BSL4 facilities and world-class facilities to do anything that you would want to do on new emerging infectious diseases. So it’s occurring in the right spot… The situation in China between 2003 and 2020 is night and day… They have many of the best virologists in the world there that are working on this. And my gut feeling is we’re going to see a showcase of what they’ve accomplished in 20 years."

Unfortunately, I am concerned with the escalation of unfounded doubts being raised, causing confusion or even panic, with the impact spreading to the stock markets.

I am keeping myself occupied (and distracted from the noise) by following closely with the developments in the Chinese internet space. Rather than worry about whether the financial reporting of Alibaba or other Chinese tech stocks for the matter, is 'cooked up', I choose to focus on other issues. I have explained my rationale in a prior article:

"Shareholders of Alibaba should perhaps pay more attention to how the technology giant is doing to support the Chinese economic growth as that is a better barometer into its importance in the society. How well is Alibaba helping businesses to create jobs? How well is Alibaba facilitating the transformation in the economy to be more sustainable? How well is Alibaba serving the consumers? These are the three most critical questions that shareholders should seek the answers for periodically, in my opinion."

To be successful in the three areas, Chinese internet companies would need to solve problems related to the Internet of things ('IOT'), fintech, quantum computing, and AI. This was derived from Jack Ma's justification for the establishment of the Alibaba DAMO Academy (DAMO stands for Discovery, Adventure, Momentum, and Outlook) in 2017. At the beginning of 2019, the academy published The Top 10 Technology Trends in 2019 which proved somewhat prescient and made the next publication highly anticipated.

Source: Alibaba's DAMO Academy

The 2020 version again listed 10 technology trend predictions. Trend No. 3 - Industrial IoT power the digital transformation - resonates most with me as I feel it would facilitate the outcome desired by the government. The researchers summarized the impact succinctly: "Ultimately it will significantly increase the manufacturers’ productivity and profitability. For manufacturers with production goods that value hundreds of trillion RMB, If the productivity increases 5-10%, it means additional trillions of RMB." If Alibaba could capture just a fraction of this additional revenue as service fees, that would mean billions of Chinese Yuan.

Source: Alibaba's DAMO Academy

Trend No.9 - Growing Adoption of AI Technologies that Protect Data Privacy - would be highly beneficial in overcoming the problems of data silos and lack of trust in today's data-sharing practices, thereby unleashing the value of data in the foreseeable future. This is relevant for many of the apps such as Tencent's WeChat where users would be encouraged to utilize more given the assurance of data privacy. In turn, higher usage would attract greater advertising dollars for the operators.

A glance at how the Alibaba DAMO Academy is organized provides a good insight into the key areas where the company is concerned with - such as autonomous driving categorized under robotics, blockchain under fintech, and 'City Brain Lab' under machine intelligence. Each field spells significant growth opportunities for Alibaba, not to mention the possibility of multiple breakthroughs.

Source: Alibaba's DAMO Academy

As of late October last year, Alibaba's 'City Brain' has already been implemented in 23 cities spread across China and Malaysia, "serving customers in 48 different specific application scenarios across 11 major areas of city life, including transportation, urban government, cultural tourism, and health." The improvements City Brain have brought about include:

Travel time on the original congested 22-kilometer Zhonghe-Shangtang elevated highway reduced by 4.6 minutes on average.

Only 2.6 seconds is required to pass a pay station at any pilot parking lot without a traditional barrier gate.

Checking in and out of hotels only requires 30 seconds on average with the help of ET City Brain.

Digital pass cards eliminate queues for parks, with there being only a 20 seconds wait time on average before entry.

ET City Brain has helped ambulances arrive at the destination 7 minutes faster on average.

Alibaba has shared in various platforms numerous cases of improving efficiency and user experience, as well as reducing information asymmetry with AI. I highlight one example which would resonate with the general public - the filing of insurance claims. Ant Financial, the finance arm of Alibaba, showcased its Intelligent Insurance Claims system designed to accelerate the processing of insurance claims by using AI in a blog post published in late December. Filing a claim takes 2 minutes while the processing would take only a second. The insurance payment could be received in 2 hours. That's mind-boggling speed based on the traditional benchmarks.

Source: Alibaba/Ant Financial

The following chart is one of the many used to demonstrate the underlying process. To the layman like me, all it implies is that Alibaba has tons of intellectual property that enables the technology and capabilities to make all these possible.

Source: Alibaba/Ant Financial

Some readers might consider developments like autonomous driving to be uncertain and perhaps speculative. Well, I cannot argue convincingly against that. Nevertheless, there are easy pickings that can be monitored too. According to data (contents in Chinese) released by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology ('MIIT'), East China, comprising China's more developed coastal regions and metropolises, contributed the lion's share of the internet sector’s revenue in the first 11 months of 2019 at 91.4 percent.

I have written a piece titled Who Says Alibaba And Tencent Are Weak In Lower-Tiered Cities? in April last year. While I noted the rising presence of Chinese internet companies like Alibaba and Tencent in the less developed regions of China, the latest data revealed the potential for growth in these areas remains vastly untapped. As long as they continue to be savvy in leveraging the policies (read: Alibaba: Riding On Policy And Consumer Behavioral Changes and Pinduoduo's Policy Smarts), I believe the runway for revenue growth is long and shiny.

